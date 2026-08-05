PB Fintech Q1 Results: Profit Rockets 91% As Margins Expand, Revenue Nears Rs 1,900 Crore

PB Fintech Ltd's net profit saw a 91.7% uptick to Rs 163 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 85 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 40% uptick to rise to Rs 1,888 crore, compared to Rs 1,348 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was at Rs 139 crore, compared to Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 7.4% from 2.5%.

PB Fintech Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 91.7% To Rs. 163 Crore Versus Rs. 85 Crore.

Revenue Up 40% To Rs. 1,888 Crore Versus Rs. 1,348 Crore.

Ebitda Up To Rs. 139 Crore Versus Rs. 34 Crore.

Ebitda Margin At 7.4% Versus 2.5%.

PB Fintech Share Price Movement

PB Fintech Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.44% uptick to settle at Rs 1,620 at the end of the day's trade, comapred to a 0.04% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

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