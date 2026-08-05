'Eligible For Refunds Up To Rs 10,000': Here's How IndiGo Is Offering 20,000 Tickets For 'Free'

IndiGo is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special promotional campaign, giving customers a chance to win free domestic flight tickets through a limited-period offer.

In a post on X, the airline announced that 20,000 tickets are up for grabs as part of its "Happy IndiGo Day Offer", which is valid from August 4 to August 6, 2026.

We've turned 20, and 20,000* free tickets are up for grabs.

Read the instructions, follow the steps, and book your domestic flight. ✈️

Book now: https://t.co/N3KCNK6JOK. *T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/KmLLu4nHEx

The offer is open to passengers booking domestic flights through goIndiGo.in, the IndiGo mobile app, or 6Eskai during the promotional period.

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How The Offer Works

According to the details shared by the airline, customers whose Passenger Name Record (PNR) is selected will be contacted by IndiGo via WhatsApp and email.

Selected passengers will then be required to answer a simple question and will get up to three attempts to respond correctly.

If they answer correctly, they will get a refund of up to Rs 10,000 on their booking, which will effectively make their ticket free, subject to terms and conditions of the offer.

The promotional graphic notes that the campaign is available only on eligible domestic bookings made through the specified IndiGo channels and that terms and conditions apply.

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Sharing the announcement on X, the airline wrote: "We've turned 20, and 20,000 free tickets are up for grabs. Read the instructions, follow the steps, and book your domestic flight."

The campaign comes as IndiGo celebrates two decades of operations, with the airline using the milestone to reward customers through a contest-based ticket refund programme rather than a direct discount or fare sale.

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