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'Apologised For Error Restricting PM Modi's Post', Top Meta Official Says

Meta tells NDTV its global affairs chief apologised to the IT minister as scrutiny over the platform intensifies

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'Apologised For Error Restricting PM Modi's Post', Top Meta Official Says
Meta apologises over temporary restriction of PM Modi's Facebook post.
(Photo: Unsplash)

Meta has apologised for the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, with Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan saying he conveyed the company's apology directly to Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post," Kaplan said in a statement shared by Meta with NDTV.

Kaplan led Meta's global delegation during a meeting with Vaishnaw on Wednesday, where the company acknowledged lapses in the functioning of its platforms. The delegation also held separate discussions with IT Secretary S. Krishnan ahead of the ministerial meeting.

(This is a developing story)

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