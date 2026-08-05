Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP Climbs To Rs 18 Ahead Of Stock Market Debut

The Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP rose on Wednesday, a day before the renewable energy company's shares are set to make their stock market debut on August 6. The grey market premium has climbed to as much as 8%, even as analysts remain divided on whether investors should book listing gains or hold the stock for the longer term.

According to grey market trackers, Juniper Green Energy shares were commanding a premium of up to Rs 18 per share over the IPO price. Investorgain estimated the GMP at Rs 18, implying a potential listing gain of around 8%, while IPO Watch pegged the premium at nearly 6%.

The GMP had stood at around 5-6% in the previous session.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at Rs 214-225 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the current grey market premium points to a potential listing price of around Rs 243, although GMP trends are unofficial and do not guarantee the actual listing price.

Juniper Green Energy IPO Gets Nearly 8 Times Subscription

The Rs 1,800-crore Juniper Green Energy IPO received strong demand during the issue period, with the offer subscribed 7.97 times on the final day of bidding on Monday.

Before the IPO opened for public subscription, the company raised Rs 539.4 crore from anchor investors, with the investor pool including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Nippon India Mutual Fund.

The company had set the IPO price band at Rs 214-225 per equity share.

A significant portion of the IPO proceeds will go towards reducing debt. Juniper Green Energy plans to use Rs 683.24 crore to repay or prepay certain borrowings.

Another Rs 728.69 crore will be invested in its subsidiaries, Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite and Juniper Green Power Five. These funds will be used by the subsidiaries to repay or prepay their outstanding loans.

The balance of the IPO proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Renewable Energy Portfolio Spans Solar, Wind And Storage

Juniper Green Energy develops, builds and operates utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage projects across India.

The Gurugram-based renewable energy company is backed by Singapore-based AT Capital Group and operates an integrated platform covering project development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations. Its portfolio is also expanding beyond conventional renewable generation.

The company has commissioned what it describes as India's first merchant 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Rajasthan. It has also started the phased commissioning of an integrated Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project combining solar, wind and battery storage.

These projects are important to Juniper Green Energy's growth strategy as India's power market increasingly looks beyond standalone renewable generation towards hybrid and storage-backed capacity.

What Investors Should Watch After Listing?

The rise in Juniper Green Energy's GMP suggests a positive debut is currently anticipated, but analysts have cautioned investors against viewing the grey market premium in isolation.

The company's high valuation, debt levels, project execution and ability to commission its pipeline on schedule will be important factors after listing.

For short-term investors, the key question is whether the stock delivers enough gains on debut to justify booking profits. For long-term investors, the focus will shift quickly from the listing price to project execution, cash flows and the company's ability to scale its renewable energy portfolio without putting excessive pressure on its balance sheet.

With the shares scheduled to list on August 6, investors will now be watching whether the positive grey market trend translates into actual listing gains.

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