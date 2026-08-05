Air India Picks Ethiopian Airlines Pioneer Tewolde Gebremariam As Next MD & CEO

Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, marking a leadership transition as the Tata Group-owned airline moves from its turnaround phase to an ambitious growth and expansion strategy.

The appointment, announced by Air India's Board of Directors on Wednesday, comes after a global search for a leader capable of steering the airline through its next stage of transformation.

Gebremariam will succeed Campbell Wilson, who oversaw the carrier's initial revival following its return to the Tata Group.

According to the airline, the Board evaluated both internal and international candidates before unanimously selecting Gebremariam, citing his experience in managing large-scale airline transformations, improving operational efficiency, strengthening safety standards and delivering sustained profitability.

Air India Chairman and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the airline had completed the foundational phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet commitments under Wilson's leadership, and was now entering a crucial execution phase.

He said Gebremariam's experience in building one of the world's most successful airline groups made him well suited to lead Air India as it seeks to establish itself as a leading global carrier.

Accepting the role, Gebremariam said it was a "profound honour" to lead Air India at a defining moment in its history.

He said the airline's legacy, coupled with India's growing economic influence, presented a unique opportunity to build a world-class global airline focused on operational reliability, customer service and long-term growth.

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Air India said the new CEO would prioritise expanding international long-haul operations, strengthening hub connectivity, improving engineering and maintenance capabilities, and enhancing workforce training.

The airline also reiterated its commitment to improving on-time performance, modernising aircraft cabins and elevating passenger experience.

Who Is Tewolde Gebremariam?

Tewolde Gebremariam is regarded as one of the aviation industry's most accomplished executives. During his more than decade-long tenure as Chief Executive of Ethiopian Airlines Group, he transformed the carrier from a regional airline into Africa's largest and most profitable aviation group.

Under his leadership, Ethiopian Airlines expanded its revenue more than fourfold while nearly tripling its fleet size.

He also played a key role in developing global hub operations, expanding long-haul international networks and investing in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, as well as aviation training infrastructure.

Known for his focus on operational excellence, safety, workforce development and disciplined expansion, Gebremariam now takes charge of Air India as it seeks to strengthen its global footprint and position India as a major international aviation hub.

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