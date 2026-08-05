Q1 Results Live Updates: Power Grid, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Whirlpool India Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Power Grid, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Whirlpool India and 130+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 5, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 130+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Wednesday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.
Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights such as Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Asahi India Glass Net Profit Rises Multifold
Asahi India Glass Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 149 crore vs Rs 56.2 crore YoY
- Revenue up 15% at Rs 1,413 crore vs Rs 1,229 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 68.9% at Rs 325 crore vs Rs 192 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 23% vs 15.7% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Rolex Rings Net Profit Rises 22.4%
Rolex Rings Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit up 22.4% at Rs 60.1 crore vs Rs 49.1 crore YoY
- Revenue up 4.4% at Rs 304 crore vs Rs 292 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 11.5% at Rs 68.7 crore vs Rs 61.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 22.6% vs 21.1% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Paisalo Digital Net Profit Rises 30%
Paisalo Digital Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 30% at Rs 61.3 crore vs Rs 47.2 crore YoY
- Total income up 19% at Rs 260 crore vs Rs 219 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: JTL Industries Net Profit Rises 99.4%
JTL Industries Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 99.4% at Rs 32.6 crore vs Rs 16.3 crore YoY
- Revenue up 32.7% at Rs 722 crore vs Rs 544 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 58.7 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 8.1% vs 4.3% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Omnitech Engineering Net Profit Rises
Omnitech Engineering Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 29.7 crore vs Rs 5.2 crore YoY
- Revenue up 61.5% at Rs 167 crore vs Rs 103 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 90.7% at Rs 50.6 crore vs Rs 26.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 30.4% vs 25.7% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Key Earnings Estimates
Power Grid is expected to post revenue of Rs 12,534 crore and profit at Rs 3,866.5 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 10,178.4 crore. Cummins India is forecasted to report revenue at Rs 3,217.1 crore and profit at Rs 3,011.1 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 674.2 crore with margin at 21.67%.
GE Vernova T&D India is likely to post revenue of Rs 1,737.3 crore and profit at Rs 337.3 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 449.2 crore with margin at 25.76%. Aurobindo Pharma is expected to report revenue at Rs 9,054.6 crore and profit at Rs 1,017.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,865.2 crore with margin at 20.30%.
PB Fintech is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,803.2 crore and profit at Rs 148.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 150.9 crore with margin at 9.96%. Biocon is expected to report revenue at Rs 4,505.4 crore and profit at Rs 181.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 957.3 crore with margin at 21.21%.
Q1 Results Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. This is Yukta, and I'll take you through another busy day of the season. Over 130 companies report results today, including Biocon, PB Fintech, Power Grid and more.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
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