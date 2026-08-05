Q1 Results Live Updates: Power Grid, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Whirlpool India Earnings In Focus

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 5, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.

At least 130+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Wednesday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.

Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights such as Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.