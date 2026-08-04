MCX Q1 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Revenue Slides To Rs 702 Crore; Margins Contract

Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd.'s net profit saw a 22% decline to Rs 413 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 530 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 21% decline to Rs 702 crore, compared to Rs 889 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 25.8% to Rs 494 crore, compared to Rs 666 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 70.4% from 74.9%.

MCX Q1 (Cons QoQ)

Net Profit down 22% to Rs 413 crore versus Rs 530 crore.

Revenue down 21% to Rs 702 crore versus Rs 889 crore.

Ebitda down 25.8% to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 666 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 70.4% versus 74.9%.

MCX Share Price Movement

Share price of Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd saw a 1.43% uptick to settle at Rs 2,680, compared to a 0.64% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 2,655.70, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,642.10. During today's trading session, MCX share price moved in the range of Rs 2,637.00 to Rs 2,699.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,460.80 and a high of Rs 3,480.00. On the performance front, MCX share price is up 67.97% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of MCX is Rs 40,729.85 crore.

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