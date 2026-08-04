Arsene Wenger Criticises Gianni Infantino's FIFA World Cup Stake-Sale Plan

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, has publicly criticised FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the governing body's controversial World Cup investment proposal, describing its eventual withdrawal as "absolutely necessary".

Wenger, who has been part of FIFA's leadership structure since 2019, distanced himself from the proposal by revealing that he was never consulted before it was introduced, according to reports.

Speaking about the issue, the Frenchman said he only became aware of the plan through media reports, making it clear that he had no involvement in its conception or approval, the reports stated.

The proposal centred on the creation of a new commercial entity that would manage and potentially sell a minority stake in the commercial rights of FIFA's flagship competitions, including the FIFA World Cup. The move was designed to attract outside investment and unlock additional revenue streams for world football.

However, the initiative was met with fierce resistance from football stakeholders across the globe. Continental confederations, national football associations and governance experts questioned the lack of transparency surrounding the proposal and warned that allowing private investors to acquire stakes in FIFA's commercial rights could undermine the organisation's independence.

As criticism mounted, FIFA decided to abandon the project, a decision Wenger fully endorsed.

"It was absolutely necessary," Wenger said, while stressing that FIFA's credibility and autonomy should never be compromised. He added that the governing body must always act in the best interests of football and ensure that major strategic decisions are taken through proper consultation and governance.

"At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development. Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training centre, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed, and youth competitions around the world," he stated.

"In addition, I am a technical adviser to IFAB. 1 was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports. The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity," Wenger remarked.

Despite FIFA shelving the proposal, the controversy has sparked fresh debate over how the organisation should balance commercial growth with its responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the game.

Wenger's intervention is likely to intensify calls for stronger governance and greater accountability within FIFA. His firm stance also signals that even influential figures inside the organisation believe football's governing body must prioritise transparency and independence over ambitious commercial ventures.

With the controversy refusing to fade, Infantino now faces mounting pressure to restore confidence among football's stakeholders and demonstrate that FIFA's future decisions will be guided by openness, consultation and the long-term interests of the global game.

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