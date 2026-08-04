Violent Night 2 Official Trailer: David Harbour Returns As Santa; Check Cast, Plot, Release Date

The holiday action franchise is set to return with Violent Night 2, the sequel to the 2022 Christmas action-comedy Violent Night.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the upcoming film once again features David Harbour as the unconventional Santa Claus. Backed by Universal Pictures, the sequel promises another blend of festive cheer, action and dark comedy while expanding the world introduced in the first movie.

Violent Night 2 Cast

David Harbour reprises his role as Santa Claus, while Kristen Bell joins the franchise as Mrs Claus. The cast also includes Daniela Melchior, Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Maxwell Friedman and Andrew Bachelor.

The film is directed by Tommy Wirkola and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who also penned the original movie. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch serve as producers under 87North Productions. Matthew Weston is the cinematographer, Martin Stoltz handles editing, and Dominic Lewis returns as the music composer.

Violent Night 2 Plot

The official plot has not been revealed yet. However, the sequel is expected to continue Santa Claus' action-packed adventures while exploring more of his world, including Mrs Claus, the North Pole and its elves. The writers have also hinted that the film will feature a Western-inspired tone, with the 1947 classic Miracle on 34th Street serving as one of its creative influences.

How The Sequel Came Together

Talks about a sequel began during the production of the first Violent Night. Following the success of the original film, development officially moved forward in January 2023. By the end of 2024, the screenplay had been completed and was being refined. In 2025, Kristen Bell and Daniela Melchior joined the cast, followed by Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Maxwell Friedman and Andrew Bachelor.

Released in 2022, Violent Night followed an immortal Viking warrior-turned-Santa Claus who battles a group of mercenaries after they take a wealthy family hostage during Christmas. The action comedy premiered at New York Comic Con on October 7, 2022, before releasing in US theatres on December 2, 2022. The film received generally positive reviews from critics and earned $76.6 million worldwide.

Violent Night 2 Release Date

Violent Night 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

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