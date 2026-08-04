Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: MCU Film Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its phenomenal run at the global box office, setting new milestones within its first week in theatres. The Tom Holland-led superhero film has witnessed an extraordinary response from audiences worldwide, rewriting several box office records and strengthening its position as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year.

According to Variety, the film has grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office in just six days. The achievement makes it the second-fastest film ever to reach the milestone. The only movie to do so in less time is Avengers: Endgame, which collected $1.2 billion during its three-day opening weekend in 2019.

Film Sets Multiple Domestic Box Office Records

As reported by Variety, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned $407 million at the domestic box office in the US and Canada in just four days. With this feat, it has become the fastest film in history to cross the $400-million mark in North America.

The movie also registered the highest-grossing Monday in domestic box office history by collecting $47 million. The previous record was held by Black Panther, which earned $40 million on a Monday during its theatrical run.

Another Milestone For Tom Holland's Spider-Man

The latest Spider-Man film has continued to dominate theatres across the globe, benefiting from strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience demand. Its record-breaking performance further cements the popularity of Tom Holland's portrayal of the iconic Marvel superhero.

With several major records already under its belt and momentum showing no signs of slowing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to continue its impressive theatrical run in the coming weeks. Industry observers will now be watching closely to see how far the film climbs among the highest-grossing releases of all time.

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