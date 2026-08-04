Indian Vessel Sinks After Projectile Attack Near Yemen; All 14 Crew Members Rescued

Indian cargo ship MSV Faize Noore Oliya capsized and sinked after a projectile hit the vessel near Yemeni waters, Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday, August 4.

Criticising the attack, the minister informed, all seafarers, including 13 Indians were rescued by Yemeni Coast Guard.

In a post on X, Sonowal wrote, "India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha.'

He added, "I have instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the absolute security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew."

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Additionally, Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack and issued a statement saying that, "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."

The incident comes days after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement claimed that it fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, accusing the vessel of violating what it called a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia and ignoring repeated warnings.

According to Times of Israel, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the tanker was forced to turn back after the attack. The latest claim comes as the Houthis widen their campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, a critical global trade corridor that handles a significant share of energy exports.

The Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20, opening what they described as a new front in the regional conflict involving the US and its allies. Since then, the group has threatened ships linked to Saudi Arabia and expanded attacks on vessels transporting oil and other commodities beyond the Middle East.

ALSO READ: Iran Weighs Letting European Nations Clear Mines To Restore Hormuz Shipping

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