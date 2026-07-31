Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, Key Things To Watch, Share Price

Dixon Technologies will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Friday, July 31. Investors will closely watch revenue growth, mobile manufacturing volumes, operating margins, EMS order inflows and management commentary, while also looking for any dividend announcement.

Dixon Technologies is India's largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, manufacturing smartphones, consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting products, wearables and telecom equipment for several domestic and global brands.

Analysts expect revenue growth to remain strong, supported by mobile manufacturing and EMS demand, while margins will be closely watched amid changing product mix and input costs.

Here's everything you need to know about Dixon Technologies' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 24, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 31, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The results are expected after market hours.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Also Read: Dixon Tech Isn't The Only Winner From Mobile PLI 2.0. Brokerages Flag Their 'Sleeper' Pick Among EMS Stocks

Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company will later conduct a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss the financial performance of the company for the Q1 (FY 2026-27) on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM (IST).

Conference Dial-In Numbers:

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1384, +91 22 7115 8285

Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Dixon Technologies reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Mobile and smartphone manufacturing growth

Motorola, Xiaomi and Google Pixel production trends

EMS order inflows

Notebook and IT hardware business

Wearables and consumer electronics

Export opportunities

PLI benefits

Margin outlook

Dixon Technologies Share Price Performance

Despite the strong rebound over the past six months, the stock remains below its 52-week high.

Shares of Dixon Technologies have gained 4.28% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has risen 20.55% in the past month and 41.96% over the past six months. It is up 18.38% on a year-to-date basis but remains 14.50% lower than its level a year ago.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 18,471 on the NSE on Sept. 25, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 9,600 on March 30, 2026.

Also Read: Dixon Tech Shares Rally Over 7%, Kaynes Also Advances After Mobile PLI 2.0 Approval

Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In anticipation of the upcoming results, the company further stated that the trading window for dealing in securities had already been closed for the designated persons/insiders including their immediate relatives with effect from Wednesday, July 01, 2026 till the completion of 48 hours (Sunday, August 2) after declaration of unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Dixon Technologies Q4FY26 Results Highlights

Q4 profit declined despite revenue growth due to exceptional items and higher expenses, while EBITDA improved and the board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Dixon Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore, a 36% year-on-year decline in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, saw a 2% rise to Rs 10,511 crore, compared to Rs 10,293 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its EBITDA increased 9% year-on-year to Rs 493 crore for the quarter. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 each) for FY26.

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