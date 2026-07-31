Hyundai Motor India Share Price Surges 8% Even As Profit Falls 35%

Shares of Hyundai Motor India surged nearly 8% after the opening bell on Friday, July 31 even as the automaker's consolidated net profit declined 35% in the quarter ending on June 30 of the current fiscal year.

Hyundai Motor India share price advanced as much as 7.7% to Rs 2,173.7 apiece. The scrip was trading 6.81% higher by 9:40 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.03%

Hyundai Motor India's bottom line slipped to Rs 889 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,369 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue was largely flat and fell 0.5% to Rs 16,335 crore from Rs 16,413 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. In terms of operations, Ebitda dropped 30.8% to Rs 1,512 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,186 crore in Q1FY26

The all-new Venue achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales domestically, underscoring its popularity in the compact SUV segment. Additionally, alternative fuel adoption gathered sharp momentum, with CNG contributing 18% to overall sales. Models like the Aura and Exter reached record CNG sales penetration, standing at 95% and 32% of their respective quarterly volumes.

Hyundai Motor India Q1FY27 Results - Highlights

Net Profit down 35.1% at Rs 889 crore versus Rs 1,369 crore (Estimate: Rs 858 crore).

Revenue down 0.5% at Rs 16,335 crore versus Rs 16,413 crore (Estimate: Rs 16,327 crore).

Ebitda down 30.8% at Rs 1,512 crore versus Rs 2,186 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,505 crore).

Margin at 9.3% versus 13.3% (Estimate: 9.2%).

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