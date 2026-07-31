LIC Housing Finance Share Price Falls Nearly 4% After Q1 Total Income Marginally Declines

Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. fell over 3% on Friday with stock trading at Rs 526.05 apiece it announced its Q1FY27 results. The stock opened 0.63% at Rs 537.40 and extended losses to touch Rs 521.50 apiece intraday low as of 10:10 am.

LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a single digit growth of 9.9% in its net profit to Rs 1,499 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The LIC-promoted housing finance company had reported a profit of Rs 1,364 crore in the year-ago period. However, the total income declined to Rs 7,086 crore during the June quarter against Rs 7,186 crore in the same period a year ago

The company's interest income also fell to Rs 7,024 crore from Rs 7,113 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. On the asset quality front, LIC Housing Finance's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 2.14% from 2.62% at the end of June 2025, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 9.9% at Rs 1,499 crore versus Rs 1,364 crore.

Total Income down 1.4% at Rs 7,086 crore versus Rs 7,186 crore.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Share Price Today

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 3.59 to Rs 521.50 apiece on Friday at 9:37 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 2.56% in the last 12 months and 2.56% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.32 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.70.

Out of 30 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 maintain a "hold", and four maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 617.58 implies an upside of 17.4%

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