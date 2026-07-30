LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10% Despite Marginal Decline In Total Income

LIC Housing Finance reported a 9.9% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter, even as total income declined marginally from the corresponding period last year.

On a consolidated basis, the housing finance company posted a net profit of Rs 1,499 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 1,364 crore in the year-ago period.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 9.9% at Rs 1,499 crore versus Rs 1,364 crore.

Total Income down 1.4% at Rs 7,086 crore versus Rs 7,186 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 7,086 crore, down 1.4% from Rs 7,186 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

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LIC Housing Finance Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. LIC Housing Finance shares closed 2.27% lower at Rs 540.90 per share on Thursday. The shares rose 1.41% in one week but fell 4.04% in one month. On a year-to-date basis the shares rose 1% but in one year the shares fell 8.28%.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 612.45 on July 28, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 458.90 on March 23, 2026.

The stock is trading near its highest level in almost a year, reflecting positive investor sentiment ahead of the earnings announcement.

LIC Housing Finance is one of India's largest housing finance companies, primarily focused on retail home loans. Investors will also monitor management commentary on loan growth, asset quality and funding costs amid evolving interest rate trends.

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