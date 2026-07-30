RailTel Corp Q1 Results: Profit Flat As Margins Narrow; Revenue Rises 20

RailTel Corp. Ltd. 's net profit saw a 0.5% downturn to Rs 65.8 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company saw a profit of Rs 66.1 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 20.1% increase to Rs 893 crore, compared to Rs 744 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 13.6% to Rs 132 crore, compared to Rs 116 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 14.7% from 15.6%.

RailTel Corp Q1 (YoY)

Net Profit down 0.5% to Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore.

Revenue up 20.1% to Rs 893 crore versus Rs 744 crore.

Ebitda up 13.6% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 116 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 14.7% versus 15.6%.

RailTel Corp Share Price Movement

RailTel Corp. Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.26% uptick to trade at Rs 294.25, compared to a 0.28% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 293.50, compared to its previous close of Rs 293.50. During today's trading session, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd share price moved in the range of RS 290.00 to Rs 296.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 245.00 and a high of Rs 412.90. On the performance front, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd share price is down 22.35% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is Rs 12,667.44 crore with a P/E ratio of 32.49.

(This is a developing story.)

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