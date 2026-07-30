Torrent Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Growth Muted On One-Time Loss; Revenue Soars 55%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a strong operational performance in the first quarter, with revenue and Ebitda posting robust double-digit growth. However, net profit growth remained muted due to a one-time loss incurred during the quarter. On a consolidated basis, the drugmaker reported a net profit of Rs 566 crore for the quarter, up 3.3% from Rs 548 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations surged 54.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,921 crore from Rs 3,178 crore, reflecting strong growth across the business.

Operating performance remained healthy, with Ebitda rising 61.2% to Rs 1,664 crore from Rs 1,032 crore a year earlier. The company's Ebitda margin improved to 33.8% from 32.5% in the year-ago quarter, indicating better operating efficiency despite a challenging environment.

Torrent Pharma Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 3.3% at Rs 566 crore versus Rs 548 crore.

Revenue rises 54.8% at Rs 4,921 crore versus Rs 3,178 crore.

Ebitda rises 61.2% at Rs 1,664 crore versus Rs 1,032 crore.

Margin at 33.8% versus 32.5%.

Includes one-time loss of Rs 21 crore in Q1.

Torrent Pharma said the quarter's earnings included a one-time loss of Rs 21 crore, which weighed on the bottom line and limited the growth in net profit despite the sharp improvement in operating performance.

Torrent Pharma Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Gland Pharma shares closed 1.05% lower at Rs 2,517 per share on Thursday. The shares have risen 6.07% in one week and 1.08% in one month. The shares are up 47.05% year-to-date and 22.39% in the last one year.

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