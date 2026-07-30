Three US F-35s Taken Down In Attack On US Base In Jordan, Iran's IRGC Says

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it destroyed three US F-35 fighter jets and damaged three more in a missile strike on Jordan's al-Azraq airbase, according to Iran's state-run Fars News Agency.

The IRGC said the strike was carried out in retaliation for what it described as a US attack on Iran's Qeshm island that allegedly killed two parents and their child.

In a statement addressed to Jordan, the IRGC said its aerospace force targeted a maintenance shed and aircraft ramp at al-Azraq airbase, which it claimed hosts US F-35 fighter jets, using several ballistic missiles.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.