'Will Only Hurt Interests Of US Companies': Beijing Hits Back After US Bans Chinese Humanoid Robots

China has condemned the latest US restrictions on Chinese technology products and research institutions, accusing Washington of using national security as a pretext to curb Chinese companies and vowing to protect their interests.

The criticism follows a move by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to add advanced robotic devices and internet-connected power inverters to its "Covered List", effectively barring the import of new models over cybersecurity concerns. The FCC said the products could threaten critical infrastructure and expose vulnerabilities in US supply chains.

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The US Department of Defense also updated its "1286 List", adding 130 academic and research institutions from China, Russia and Iran, according to the Global Times.

Responding to the measures, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing firmly opposes what it described as the US "overstretching the concept of national security" to suppress Chinese companies. She said China would take necessary steps to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its businesses.

Chinese analysts argued that the restrictions reflect Washington's concerns over China's technological advances rather than genuine security threats. Telecom analyst Xiang Ligang and Cutting-Edge Technology Research Institute director Zhang Xiaorong said limiting access to advanced Chinese robotics could hinder US innovation by reducing competition and opportunities for technological benchmarking, Global Times reported.

They also warned that excluding Chinese-made power inverters, widely used in renewable energy systems and AI data centres, could increase electricity costs, disrupt supply chains and slow the development of artificial intelligence in the United States.

Analysts said the overall impact on Chinese firms will be limited, noting that companies have already diversified their export markets amid rising geopolitical tensions. According to Omdia chief analyst Lian Jye Su, quoted by CNN, many Chinese technology firms are increasingly focusing on Europe and other international markets instead of the United States.

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The report also highlighted China's efforts to promote open-source artificial intelligence and international collaboration, citing initiatives unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and the recent open-sourcing of Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 model as examples of Beijing's approach to advancing AI development.

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