Balkrishna Industries Stock Rises 10% After Q1 Net Profit Surges Over 50%

Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. rose over 10% on Thursday with stock trading at Rs 2,284.80 apiece after the company announced its Q1FY27 earnings results on Wednesday. The stock opened 6.69% to trade at 2220.90 and then gained further.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. reported a strong performance for Q1FY27 with consolidated net profit rising 56.4% year-on-year, aided by robust revenue growth and improved operating margins. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 451 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 288 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 25% to Rs 3,455 crore, up from Rs 2,760 crore a year ago. Operating performance also improved during the quarter.

The Company Board has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 4 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs 2 each (face value) for the financial year 2026-27 and the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration. The record date is August 4, 2026.

ALSO READ: Balkrishna Industries Q1 Results: Profit Soars 56%, Dividend Announced; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Share Price Today

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 10.25% to Rs 2,295 apiece on Thursday at 9:20 a.m. This compares to a 0.14% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 18.12% in the last 12 months and 2.62% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.80.

Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, six maintain a "hold", and eight maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2,277 implies a downside of 0.7%

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