IPO Listing Live: Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp And Xtranet Technologies To Make Stock Market Debut Today

Shares of three mainboard initial public offerings including Indo MIM Ltd, Lohia Corp Ltd. and Xtranet Technologies Ltd will enter the Indian stock market today. Investors will keenly look at the listing price, grey market trends and related factors of the three companies amid prevailing market sentiment. Follow this live blog for real-time updates on listing prices, expert views and share price movements throughout the trading session.

IPO Details

Indo MIM Ltd. opened its initial public offering for subscription on Thursday, July 23, and closed on Monday, July 27. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share.

Lohia Corp Ltd. opened its IPO on Thursday, July 23, and closed on Monday, July 27. The company has set a price band of Rs 404 to Rs 425 per share.

Xtranet Technologies Ltd. opened its IPO on Thursday, July 23, and closed on Monday, July 27. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share.