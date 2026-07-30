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IPO Listing Live: Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp And Xtranet Technologies To Make Stock Market Debut Today

Track Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies IPO listings live with share price, listing premium, GMP, market reaction and updates.

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IPO Listing Live: Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp And Xtranet Technologies To Make Stock Market Debut Today
21 minutes ago

Shares of three mainboard initial public offerings including Indo MIM Ltd, Lohia Corp Ltd. and Xtranet Technologies Ltd will enter the Indian stock market today. Investors will keenly look at the listing price, grey market trends and related factors of the three companies amid prevailing market sentiment. Follow this live blog for real-time updates on listing prices, expert views and share price movements throughout the trading session.

IPO Details

Indo MIM Ltd. opened its initial public offering for subscription on Thursday, July 23, and closed on Monday, July 27. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share. 

Lohia Corp Ltd. opened its IPO on Thursday, July 23, and closed on Monday, July 27. The company has set a price band of Rs 404 to Rs 425 per share.

Xtranet Technologies Ltd. opened its IPO on Thursday, July 23, and closed on Monday, July 27. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share. 

Jul 30, 2026 08:26 (IST)
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IPO Listing Live: About Lohia Corp

Founded in 2023, Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the technical textiles and woven plastics industry. Its product portfolio includes machinery used in the production of polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and raffia bags, serving customers across domestic and international markets.

Jul 30, 2026 08:11 (IST)
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IPO Listing Live: About Indo-MIM

Indo-MIM is a specialist in manufacturing precision engineering components via metal injection moulding (MIM) technology. Its capabilities span the entire production process, with services ranging from mould design and tooling to finishing and product assembly.

Jul 30, 2026 07:48 (IST)
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IPO Listing Live: What To Expect From Indo-MIM Listing?

Indo-MIM is expected to deliver the strongest listing gains among Thursday's IPO debutants, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential 35% premium.

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