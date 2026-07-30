'There Is No Pakistani Kashmir': Indian Embassy In US Flags 'Incorrect' Headline By New York Times

The Indian Embassy in the United States has publicly objected to a New York Times headline that described violent unrest in Pakistan-administered Kashmir as occurring in "Pakistani Kashmir," calling the phrasing "misleading and incorrect."

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir." It added, "The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people."

The embassy's rebuttal came in response to a report on fresh clashes that erupted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the first day of a contested vote, accompanied by an image showing paramilitary personnel at a checkpoint with Pakistani flags strung across a street.

According to the NYT report, protests in the region have continued since early June over 12 contentious seats in its legislative assembly, with local officials and independent estimates cited in the report putting the death toll at more than 30, including protesters, security personnel and bystanders, even before Monday's latest bout of violence.

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New Delhi has consistently rejected the terms "Pakistani Kashmir" or "Azad Kashmir" used by Islamabad and some international media for the region, insisting that the entire former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India in 1947 and that Pakistan's control over parts of it constitutes illegal occupation.

Indian missions abroad have periodically flagged Western media coverage they view as legitimising Pakistan's position on the territory, having previously objected to similar terminology used by other global outlets and institutions.

The New York Times has not publicly responded to the embassy's post.

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