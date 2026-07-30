Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Key Expectations, Share Price Performance

Bajaj Finance is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Wednesday, with analysts expecting another quarter of healthy earnings growth driven by strong loan disbursements, robust AUM expansion and resilient credit demand despite seasonal softness.

Here's everything you need to know about Bajaj Finance's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 8, Bajaj Finance said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 30 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The results are expected after market hours.

The company has not indicated that it will consider an interim dividend along with the Q1 FY27 results. The board agenda is limited to approving the financial results.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Key Expectations

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Bajaj Finance reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Customer additions

New loan bookings

AUM growth

NIM trend after RBI rate changes

Asset quality (GNPA/NNPA)

Credit cost

Management commentary on consumption demand

Cross-selling after Bajaj Housing Finance listing

Bajaj Finance Share Price Performance

Shares of Bajaj Finance have gained around 3% over the past five trading sessions. Over the last month, the stock has advanced about 6.7%, while it has risen around 10.7% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up nearly 8%, and it has gained around 19% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,102.50 on the NSE on Oct. 23, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 787.90 on March 23, 2026.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 to Aug. 1.

Bajaj Finance Q4FY26 Results Highlights

Bajaj Finance reported an 18.10% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 21,605.79 crore, while consolidated net profit increased 22.17% to Rs 5,553.30 crore in Q4FY26. Total income also grew 18.03% year-on-year to Rs 21,606.50 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.