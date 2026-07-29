Indo MIM, Lohia Corp, Xtranet IPO: Expected Listing Price, Latest GMP Ahead Of July 30 Listing

Indo-MIM is set to lead Thursday's IPO listings with a grey market premium (GMP) of nearly 38%, significantly ahead of Xtranet Technologies and Lohia Corp, indicating the strongest expected listing gains among the three debutants.

Latest IPO GMP & Expected Listing Price

IPO Price Band GMP Expected Listing Price Premium Indo-MIM Rs 461-485 Rs 183 Rs 668 37.73% Lohia Corp Rs 404-425 Rs 17.5 Rs 442.5 4.12% Xtranet Technologies Rs 120-127 Rs 12.5 Rs 139.5 9.84%

*The numbers will be updated at regular intervals

Thursday's listings come after healthy investor demand across all three IPOs, with Indo-MIM emerging as the clear favourite among institutional investors.

Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators of demand before listing and should not be treated as guaranteed listing prices. The share allotment status for the three IPOs was finalised on July 28.

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for the expected listing price for these IPOs.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the Indo-MIM IPO stood at Rs 183 per share on July 29. It indicates a listing price of Rs 668 apiece at a premium of 37.73% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: Book-built issue of Rs 3,811.21 crore.

Price Band: Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

Subscription Status: 72.34 times

Business: Indo-MIM is a specialist in manufacturing precision engineering components via metal injection moulding (MIM) technology.

ALSO READ: How To Check Indo-MIM IPO Allotment Status

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

The GMP for the Lohia Corp IPO stood at Rs 17.5 per share on July 29. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 442.5 apiece, at a premium of 4.12% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: Book-built issue of Rs 1,101.28 crore.

Price Band: Rs 404 and Rs 425 per share

Subscription Status: 7.25 times

Business: Global supplier of machinery for the technical textiles industry

ALSO READ: How To Check Lohia Corp IPO Allotment Status

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the Xtranet Technologies IPO stood at Rs 12.5 on July 29. It indicates a listing price of Rs 139.5 apiece at a premium of 9.84% over the upper limit of the price band.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: Book-built issue of Rs 166.80 crore.

Price Band: Rs 120 and Rs 127 per share.

Subscription Status: 12.24 times

Business: IT services and solutions provider offering enterprise resource planning (ERP), system integration, and BPO services

ALSO READ: How To Check Xtranet Technologies IPO Allotment Status

While grey market premiums indicate strong pre-listing sentiment, actual listing performance can vary depending on overall market conditions, institutional participation on debut and broader investor sentiment. GMP should therefore be viewed only as an informal indicator rather than a guaranteed listing price.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.