Lohia Corp IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date

Lohia Corp IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today (July 28). Investors who applied for the public issue can check their allotment status online through the BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India websites. Refunds and demat credit are scheduled for July 29, while the shares are expected to list on July 30.

Shares of Lohia Corp are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

The Lohia Corp IPO was subscribed 7.25 times, driven by strong institutional demand, while the retail portion was booked 2.78 times.

The grey market premium has cooled significantly from its peak during the subscription period and currently indicates a modest listing premium of around 3%, though GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.

Here's a step-by-step guide, along with the latest GMP and listing date.

Steps To Check Lohia Corp IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Select “Lohia Corp Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Complete the Captcha for verification.

Step 6: Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check Lohia Corp IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select IPO bid details.

Step 3: Pick the company symbol 'LCL' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Step 5: Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Steps to Check Lohia Corp IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select “Lohia Corp Limited” from the drop-down menu for company names.

Step 3: Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Step 4: Enter the details as per your selection.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

According to the InvestorGain website, mar stands at Rs 11.5, updated on July 28. With the upper price band of Rs 425, the estimated listing price is Rs 436.5, calculated by adding the GMP to the cap price. This means that the expected gain per share stands at 2.71%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Lohia Corp IPO Details

The Lohia Corp IPO price band was fixed at Rs 404 to Rs 425 per share. The book-built issue size stood at Rs 1,101.28 crore and comprised an offer for sale of 2.59 crore shares.

Incorporated in 2023, Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment for technical textiles, including polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and sacks. It will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 30.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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