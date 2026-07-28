Mold-Tek Packaging Gets Revised Target Price After Q1; IDBI Capital Remains Bullish — Check Upside

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IDBI Capital Report

Shares of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. may remain in focus after IDBI Capital reiterated its Buy rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 806, implying an upside potential of around 16% from the current market price of Rs 692.

The brokerage's positive stance comes after the packaging company reported a mixed set of June quarter results. While revenue exceeded estimates, margins came under pressure due to elevated raw material costs. However, IDBI Capital believes the company's operational efficiencies, improving product mix, and expansion into high-margin segments support its long-term growth outlook.

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Idbi Capital Moldtek Packaging Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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