Hindustan Unilever Shares Drop Over 5% After Q1 Results

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. fell over 5% after the company announced its Q1FY27 results on Tuesday with the stock trading at Rs 2088.

Hindustan Unilever reported a consolidated first-quarter net profit of Rs 2,673 crore, below the estimate of Rs 2,811 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 17,341 crore against the estimate of Rs 17,571 crore. Ebitda came in at Rs 3,947 crore, compared with the estimate of Rs 3,980 crore. The Ebitda margin was 23%, above the estimate of 22.7%, while volume grew 5% year-on-year.

HUL Q1 (CONS)

Revenue [GU] 10% at Rs 17,341 crore vs Rs 15,757 crore YoY

EBITDA [GU] 8.4% at Rs 3,947 crore vs Rs 3,640 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 22.8% vs 23.1% YoY

Net profit [RD] 3% at Rs 2,673 crore vs Rs 2,756 crore YoY

Volume Growth At 5% YoY Vs Estimate Of 6-8%

Home Care Revenue [GU] 13% At Rs 6,554 crore YoY

Home Care EBIT [GU] 1% At Rs 1,137 crore YoY

Personal Care Revenue [GU] 3% At Rs 2,624 crore YoY

Personal Care EBIT [GU] 9% At Rs 517 crore YoY

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 28 at 4 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Share Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 5.15% to Rs 2062.70 apiece on Tuesday at 10:07 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 13.81% in the last 12 months and 9.09% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.56 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.37.

Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine maintain a "hold", and three maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2571.05 implies an upside of 23.1%

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