Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Cross 2025 Level; Yet To Touch 90% Capacity

Mumbai's water security improved further on Tuesday as the combined storage in the city's seven lakes climbed to 88.81%, although the reservoirs fell short of the closely watched 90% milestone after rainfall weakened across the region.

Despite slower rainfall over the past 24 hours, three reservoirs continue to overflow, while the combined storage rose by a modest 0.41% to 12,85,449 million litres, according to BMC data.

At the current storage level, there is no immediate concern over water supply, although the pace of replenishment will continue to depend on rainfall through August.

The Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs are located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. They are dependent on the southwest monsoon for replenishment.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today:

Lake Storage Bhatsa 87.36% Upper Vaitarna 77.51% Middle Vaitarna 90.30% Tansa 99.02% Modak Sagar Overflowing Vihar Overflowing Tulsi Overflowing

Apart from the three overflowing reservoirs, Tansa is also nearing full capacity at over 99%, while Upper Vaitarna remains the least-filled among Mumbai's major water sources.

The city's reservoirs had dropped below 6% capacity in late June, triggering concerns over a possible water shortage if the monsoon failed. Heavy rainfall during July has since pushed storage close to 89%. Mumbai requires around 4,000 million litres of water every day, making monsoon replenishment of its reservoirs critical for year-round supply.

The lakes are now around 11% away from reaching full capacity, with just over 1.62 lakh million litres still required to fill all seven reservoirs.

The lakes now have more water compared to the same time last year, easing concerns of shortage in the upcoming summer season. Still, it remains to be seen if they can reach their full capacity while the monsoon remains weak and unpredictable.

Mumbai Weather Alert:

IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Mumbai, Thane and Palghar through the next three days, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on July 31 under a yellow alert.

Continued rainfall across the lake catchment areas in Thane, Palghar and Nashik will be crucial for pushing storage closer to full capacity.

With the reservoirs now nearing the 90% mark, rainfall over the next few weeks will determine whether Mumbai enters the post-monsoon season with full reservoirs and a comfortable water buffer for summer 2027.

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