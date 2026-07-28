105 Million & Counting: PM Modi’s Instagram Following Sees Sharp Rise, Gains 3 Million In Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram following has surged past 105 million, adding roughly 3 million followers in a matter of days, as his recent foray into Gen Z-style content amid nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy struck a chord online.

The spike follows a late-night selfie video Modi posted on Instagram at 11:52 p.m. last Thursday, shot on the front camera in a style resembling a typical Gen Z reel rather than the polished, official videos usually associated with his social media presence.

In the video, Modi directly addressed the students' agitation over the paper leak, acknowledging in Hindi that the issue was far from trivial and had caused distress to lakhs of students and their families.

He noted that several steps had been taken over the preceding two-and-a-half months, including the arrest of those responsible, and stressed that ensuring exams were held promptly was essential so that no student's year was wasted.

Modi followed up with a second reel on Sunday — reportedly his first such post as he leans further into the format — announcing a "high-powered task force" led by technology entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani to oversee examination reforms.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Announces High-Powered Task Force On Examination Reforms Led By Nandan Nilekani

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the youth-led group spearheading the protests, had itself amassed around 22 million followers on Instagram within days in May, far outpacing the ruling BJP's own following built up over several years.

Despite the viral reach of Modi's video, thousands of protesters continued their agitation in central Delhi, undeterred by the gesture, until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday finally met the protesters' central demand.

Modi remains one of the world's most-followed political leaders across major social platforms, with his combined following across Instagram, X and Facebook running into the hundreds of millions.

ALSO READ: 'This Is Just A Beginning': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Releases Video, Thanks Youth For Victory

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.