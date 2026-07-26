PM Modi Announces High-Powered Task Force On Examination Reforms Led By Nandan Nilekani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force, led by technology veteran Nandan Nilekani, to recommend sweeping reforms to India's examination system, as the Centre looks to restore trust following a series of paper leak controversies.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Modi said the government was taking both punitive and preventive measures to protect students' futures. While highlighting action against those involved in examination-related fraud, he said the next phase would focus on strengthening the system itself through technology-led reforms.

"My friends, the Government of India is continuously taking several important steps to safeguard the future of students," Modi said in the video.

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The Prime Minister said individuals who had "played with the future of students" were now behind bars, adding that the government had already set up fast-track courts to expedite such cases.

He also said the Centre would move a new law in Parliament carrying stricter legal provisions to curb examination malpractice.

Looking beyond enforcement, Modi said the government wanted to build an examination framework that students and parents could trust.

"Our examination system should be trustworthy, transparent, and make the maximum possible use of technology," he said.

To achieve that, the government has decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of "world-renowned technology expert" Nandan Nilekani, Modi announced.

According to the Prime Minister, the task force will focus exclusively on examination reforms and recommend measures to improve the credibility and integrity of competitive and academic examinations. The government will act swiftly on its recommendations, he added.

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"This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its recommendations, we will take swift steps to ensure the credibility and integrity of upcoming examinations," Modi said.

The announcement comes as the government continues to face scrutiny over recent examination irregularities, with repeated instances of paper leaks prompting demands for systemic reforms alongside tougher penalties.

With Nilekani at the helm, the Centre is signalling a greater reliance on technology to overhaul how examinations are conducted, monitored and secured.

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