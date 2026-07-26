Ranbir Kapoor Dismisses Dhoom 4 Rumours, Reveals Current Film Line-Up At Comic-Con

Ranbir Kapoor has put an end to long-running speculation about his reported involvement in Dhoom 4. Speaking during the promotional campaign for Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, the actor clarified the projects he is currently working on, making no mention of the rumoured action franchise.

His comments have renewed discussions around the future of Dhoom, which has not received an official update from its makers.

Ranbir Kapoor Addresses Dhoom 4 Speculation

During an interaction with Review Nation on the sidelines of Comic-Con, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his upcoming films. The conversation also touched upon co-star Yash, who is set to appear in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Ramayana.

When the interviewer referred to Dhoom 4 as one of Ranbir's future projects, the actor dismissed the claim. He said that he is currently working on Ramayana and Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir added that Love & War is scheduled to release in January next year, although the film's official announcement lists January 21 as its release date.

ALSO READ | Explained: Why Was Ramayana's Trailer Postponed Hours Before Release?

No Mention of Animal Park

While listing his upcoming films, Ranbir also did not mention Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The omission has drawn attention, as the sequel remains one of the actor's most anticipated projects, although no fresh update was shared during the interaction.

How the Dhoom 4 Rumours Began

Speculation about Ranbir Kapoor joining the Dhoom franchise has circulated for several years. In 2024, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra considered Ranbir the preferred choice to lead the next instalment and that discussions had taken place.

The rumours gained further momentum after celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos of Ranbir's new look, with fans linking it to either Dhoom 4 or Animal Park. In 2025, Peeping Moon also reported that Vicky Kaushal could be considered for a role in the film. However, Yash Raj Films has not officially announced Dhoom 4.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Shields His Eyes, Requests Paparazzi To Stop Camera Flashes Amid Eye Infection

About the Dhoom Franchise

The Dhoom franchise began in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham, followed by Dhoom 2 in 2006, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. The most recent installment, Dhoom 3, was released in 2013 with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Despite ongoing speculation about a new chapter, the franchise has yet to receive an official revival announcement.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.