Ranbir Kapoor Shields His Eyes, Requests Paparazzi To Stop Camera Flashes Amid Eye Infection

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport dressed in an all-black outfit, featuring a black jacket layered over a T-shirt, matching trousers and dark sunglasses. While making his way towards the airport entrance, he paused briefly to acknowledge the photographers waiting outside.

As cameras began flashing, Ranbir politely informed the paparazzi that the bright lights were making it difficult for him to see. When photographers requested him to stop for more pictures, the actor responded with a light-hearted remark, saying there was no point in waiting. He was also seen shielding his eyes before heading inside the airport without posing for photographs.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Falls Ill Before Ramayana Event After Daughter Raha Contracts Conjunctivitis: Report

Ranbir Reportedly Contracted Conjunctivitis From Daughter Raha

The airport appearance comes just days before the promotional event for Ramayana. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor is currently recovering from conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

Reports suggest that his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was diagnosed with the eye infection first, following which Ranbir also contracted it. Because of the condition, the actor has been avoiding exposure to bright lights, which can cause irritation and discomfort.

Ramayana Trailer Cleared By CBFC Ahead Of Launch

The trailer of Ramayana has been granted the ‘U' (Universal) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it suitable for audiences of all age groups.

Certification records indicate that two edits of the trailer were submitted for approval—one with a runtime of 4 minutes and 15 seconds, and another slightly shorter version running 4 minutes.

Ramayana Release Timeline

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The project's first official glimpse, released earlier this year, generated significant attention for its grand scale and visual presentation, although some viewers also raised concerns regarding portions of its CGI.

The makers have planned to release Part 1 worldwide in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer Gets U Certificate From CBFC; Runtime Details Out

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