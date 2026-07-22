MHT CET 2026 Merit List To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link To Download Provisional Rank List

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to declare the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2026 today, July 22, for those candidates who have registered for the counselling process. After its release, candidates can access the merit list on the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2026.mahacet.org.

This provisional merit list will outline candidates' ranks based on their performance in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 and their Class 12 results. Previously, the MHT CET outcomes showed only percentile scores.

Candidates should diligently review all the information in the provisional merit list once they download it. Should they spot any discrepancies, they can file objections or request amendments until July 23, 2026. Following the evaluation of all objections, the CET Cell will publish the final merit list on July 27, 2026.

MHT CET 2026 Merit List: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MHT CET 2026 Merit List will be provided here -> Direct Link

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How To Download MHT CET 2026 Merit List?

Step 1: Visit the official site at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Access the admission portal at fe2026.mahacet.org.

Step 3: Navigate to the Notifications section for the merit list.

Step 4: Click on the MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List link.

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed in a new tab as a PDF document.

Step 6: Download the PDF and review your details meticulously.

MHT CET 2026 Merit List: What happens next

After the provisional merit list is announced, the CET Cell will open the objection window for candidates wanting to correct their information. Requests submitted within the designated timeframe will be considered prior to the release of the final merit list. The window will be open from July 23 to July 25 up to 5 p.m.

Once the final merit list is issued on July 27, the counselling process will proceed to the phases of choice filling and option entry. Seat allocation for engineering and other programs will occur based on the ranks in the final merit list.

Online submission & confirmation of option form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate will be available from July 28 to July 30.

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Candidates are encouraged to continuously check the official counselling portal for updates regarding the merit list, counselling timeline, option filling, and seat allocation process. The final merit ranking will be essential in shaping admission chances during the forthcoming counselling sessions.

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