Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Expected Date, Time And Direct Link To Check Results

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) administered the PGCET MBA/MCA examination on June 14, while the MTech assessment took place on May 23. The Karnataka PGCET scorecard will be released alongside the candidate's ranking. Entrance into postgraduate programmes across Karnataka's colleges hinges on these PGCET ranks.

Candidates need to input their PGCET number to access their results online. The link for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 results is expected to be activated shortly on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Date And Time

KEA has yet to disclose the date and time for the Karnataka PGCET results. Nevertheless, one can estimate the PGCET result timeline based on historical patterns. In the recent past, KEA has adhered to a consistent evaluation timeframe of 4 to 6 weeks for PGCET examinations. The OMR answer sheets undergo assessment via automated optical mark readers prior to the generation of the state rank list.

Historically, KEA has announced PGCET results around 35 days following the exam date in previous sessions. Thus, candidates should anticipate the Karnataka PGCET 2026 results to be announced shortly. Typically, KEA releases the Karnataka PGCET results during the evening hours. Candidates may expect the link for the Karnataka PGCET results to be operational by 7 PM.

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Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result will be provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result

Step 1: Visit the official KEA PGCET 2026 portal here -> https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/indexnew.

Step 2: Select the option for "Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results".

Step 3: Log in by providing your PGCET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The scorecard will present your subject-specific marks and overall rank.

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the scorecard for the forthcoming counselling and seat allocation process.

Based on data from previous years, candidates achieving scores of 90 to 100 may expect a rank from 1 to 500, whereas those scoring 80 to 89 might fall within the rank range of 501 to 1,000. Scores between 70 and 79 correspond to ranks from 1,001 to 1,400, and scores of 60 to 69 may place candidates between 1,401 and 2,000. For scores ranging from 50 to 59, the anticipated rank is between 2,001 and 7,000, while marks from 40 to 49 could relate to ranks from 7,001 to 15,000.

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