Nestle India Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 48% To Rs 975 Crore, Revenue Up 25%

Nestle India declared April to June quarter earnings for the fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, July 22. The FMCG giant's net profit jumped 48% to Rs 975 crore in the quarter, against Rs 659 crore in the same period previous year.

Revenue jumped 25.2% to Rs 6,378 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 5,096 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 37.9% to Rs 1,537 crore from Rs 1,100 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 24.1%.

While all product groups reported double-digit growth, Nestle India flagged pressure on cocoa and sugar due to El Nino. However, FMCG major expects adequate supply of coffee.

Nestlé India Q1 Results - YoY

Net profit up 48% at Rs 975 crore vs Rs 659 crore

Revenue up 25.2% at Rs 6,378 crore vs Rs 5,096 crore

EBITDA up 39.7% at Rs 1,537 crore vs Rs 1,100 crore

EBITDA margin at 24.1% vs 21.6%

Other income at Rs 22.5 crore vs Rs 4.2 crore YoY

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