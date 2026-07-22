Good News Mumbai! Tansa Lake Starts Overflowing After Vihar And Tulsi As Heavy Rain Continues

Tansa Lake, one of the key reservoirs supplying water to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, began overflowing at around 8.51 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting authorities to open the gates of the Tansa Dam, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

In a post on X, the BMC said Tansa Lake, which has a maximum storage capacity of 14,508 crore litres, was among the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city and had started overflowing amid the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

The civic body shared visuals of water gushing from the dam and tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other officials in its update.

Tansa's overflow comes a fortnight after Vihar and Tulsi lakes, the two reservoirs located within Mumbai's own limits, began overflowing on July 8, considerably earlier than in previous years.

That development had come even as the combined water stock across the seven lakes stood at a modest 41.43% at the time, with the BMC crediting a sharp spell of rain for lifting reserves after a slow start to the monsoon.

ALSO READ: Mumbai's Water Stock Jumps! Seven Lakes Now Nearly 62% Full After Heavy Rains

Mumbai draws its drinking water from seven reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, spread across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

With Tansa now added to the list of overflowing lakes, along with Vihar and Tulsi, the city's overall water stock position is expected to see a further improvement, though the BMC did not immediately share updated aggregate figures following Wednesday's development.

The civic body has continued to issue regular rainfall and reservoir updates through the ongoing monsoon season, as heavy spells have caused intermittent disruption to road and rail traffic across the city in recent weeks.

ALSO READ: School Holiday: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Thane & Palghar Amid Yellow And Orange Alerts For Rains?

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