School Holiday: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Thane & Palghar Amid Yellow And Orange Alerts For Rains?

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thane and Palghar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall alongside occasional strong winds of 50-60 kmph on Wednesday.

Whereas, Mumbai is under a yellow alert, expecting intermittent winds at similar speeds and heavy downpours localised to isolated areas across the city.

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According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa as well as Madhya Maharashtra.

The weather agency has also forecast isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall across the hilly and ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra. Officials have cautioned that intense showers may trigger flash floods, urban waterlogging, landslides, and poor visibility on roads, particularly in mountainous areas.

However, schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are functioning normally. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or other civic bodies have not yet announced any city-wide school closure or holiday, and educational institutions remain open

The state government has empowered district collectors and deputy commissioners to take immediate decisions on school closures if weather conditions deteriorate in specific areas.

Local authorities may suspend classes in the event of flooding, waterlogging, landslides, blocked roads, or any other situation that could pose risks to students and staff. These decisions will be based on real-time ground conditions rather than a statewide order.

As rainfall patterns can change rapidly within a few hours, parents and students have been advised not to rely solely on statewide updates.

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Instead, they should regularly check official notifications issued by their respective schools, district collectors' offices, or local education departments for any last-minute announcements regarding school closures, revised schedules, or other weather-related advisories before travelling.

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