Stock Picks Today: M&M Finance, TVS Motors, Bandhan Bank, Sagility, Bajaj Auto And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on M&M Finance, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto, JSW Infra, Bandhan Bank, Sagility, IndiaMart, Cyient DLM, Lenskart alongside commentary on Indian hotels.

MS on M&M Finance

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 370 from Rs 335.

Q1: Good Quarter.

PAT was 7% ahead of estimates driven by lower operating and credit costs.

Raise FY27-29 EPS by 8 each, assuming lower operating and credit costs and slightly higher NIM.

Higher target reflects macro risks, historical volatility and cyclicality but scope to re-rate.

Macquarie on M&M Finance

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 270.

Strong start to the year; sustainability remains key.

Q1: PAT beats estimates, aided by lower credit costs.

Margins resilient; asset quality strengthens.

Sustainability remains the key test.

Jefferies on M&M Finance

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 365 from Rs 325.

Profit Beat on Lower provision; Watch Out for Monsoon Risks.

Asset quality was resilient.

Expect gradual improvement in AUM growth and range bound NIMs.

Tech and mgmt. initiatives are improving underwriting.

Valuations seem reasonable, but near term risks to growth and asset quality from weak monsoon leads us to retain Hold.

Macquarie on TVS Motors

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 4,25.

Q1 - Solid delivery in tough quarter.

Margins surprise positively.

Capex to lend medium term growth visibility.

Top pick in mobility.

MS on TVS Motors.

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 4,327.

Volume Gap vs. Peers Is Narrowing.

Strong Q1 Brings Margin Expansion Back into Play.

International operations remained strong.

See Norton Ramp up in FY27.

Kotak Securities on TVS Motors

Maintain Add; Hike TP to Rs 4150 from Rs 3925.

Strong all-round performance.

Q1 standalone EBITDA beats estimates by 7.1%.

Building in 10-11% volume CAGR over FY2026-29.

Raise FY2027-29 EBITDA estimates by 6-7%.

Remains well placed to outperform the industry and continue gaining market share across key product segments.

Citi on TVS Motors

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 3100 from Rs 3000.

Q1 Results Above Estimates as Margin Surprises Positively.

Demand outlook is positive.

Rich valuations and escalating capital costs prevent us from being more constructive.

Jefferies on TVS Motors

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 4900 from Rs 4500.

Beat and Raise; Street Estimates too Low.

2W demand is growing strong in both India and export markets.

Like TVS's improving franchise.

Peak of margin concern also seems behind.

Rich valuations justified, for rising franchise and strong 24% EPS CAGR over FY26-29.

Macquarie on Bandhan Bank

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 130.

Uncertain road to recovery.

PAT misses estimates.

Margin outlook cut; credit costs remain elevated.

RoA guidance revised downward driven by cost pressures.

Jefferies on Bandhan Bank

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 240 from Rs 215

Steady Qtr, Stock to Consolidate Post Conservative Guidance

Profit was ahead of est with better loan growth, fees & MFI asset quality

Mgmt lowered exit FY27 ROA guidance to factor higher funding cost & opex

Cut estimates by +10%. Valuations can cushion downsides.

BofA on Bandhan Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 220

Q1 – Credit cost improves but RoA aspirations pushed out

PAT inline; RoA guidance lowered to 1.2-1.4% by exit FY27

Hits & Misses –Credit cost moderated but elevated opex

MS on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 9259

Another Strong Year of Exports

Domestic Market Share Revival Key for Re-rating

Exports and INR weakness support near-term earnings

Domestic turnaround remains the key area to monitor for FY28

EBITDA margin resilient aided by FX gains, premium mix, and operating leverage, despite raw material cost pressure

Exports reached a record high driven by strong growth in LatAm, Africa, and commercial vehicles.

Jefferies on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 11500 from Rs 10500

Strong Margins Despite Commodity Headwind

EBITDA margin was up despite severe commodity cost headwinds

India's 2W demand is holding up well, and exports are growing strong too

Bajaj intends to launch two new bikes under the Pulsar brand by Sep, and two new brands within FY27

Raise FY27-29E EPS by 6-8%.

Citi on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 10000 from Rs 9300

Q1 Above Estimates; Demand Outlook positive, But Challenges Persist

Company is planning a slew of new model launches and 25% capacity expansion to boost volumes

Bajaj's continued decline in domestic wholesale market share (2Ws and 3Ws) is a concern.

MS on Indian Hotels

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 783

Q1 Growth Momentum to Continue in Q2

FY27 Outlook Firm

Standalone RevPAR was in line with expectations

Company is executing well in a challenging environment

Maintained its double-digit revenue growth guidance for FY27

Macquarie on Indian Hotels

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 840 from Rs 820

Q1: Strong quarter despite International weakness

Strong revenues and EBITDA as domestic strength offset International weakness due to renovations, opening delays and the West Asia conflict

Domestic/International RevPAR +14%/-6% YoY with the latter expected to improve starting in H2.Jefferies on Indian Hotels

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 875 from Rs 800

Standout quarter; Raise Estimates

Q1 partly tempered by weakness in air catering

Business diversification has helped Co mitigate macro volatility

Expect domestic tourism tailwinds to persist, aided by shift from International travel

Raise FY27 RevPAR growth to 10%+ vs 7-8% earlier and EBITDA/PAT by 2-3%

Jefferies on JSW Infra

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 365

Capacity Additions Largely on Schedule

Received Environmental Clearance for its first container port at Murbhe, paving way for integrated logistics solutions

Mgmt targets 60% capacity addition by Mar-27E where project progress is on track

2.2x capacity rise target over FY26-30E to 400 mnt remains, with potential upside from the government's port privatisation plans

Jefferies on Sagility

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 54

Strong outlook | Steady execution

Growth outlook remains strong given healthy order bookings

Growth in existing accounts and cross-sell synergies with Broadpath and Careseed

Raise FY27-29 EPS estimates by 1-4% and expect 19% EPS CAGR over FY27-29

Jefferies on IndiaMart

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 1650 from Rs 1810

Growth pressure continues

Decline in paid supplier base for third straight quarter was a key negative surprise

Margin expansion was driven by lower customer acquisition costs, which should normalize once the gross addition picks up

Continued weakness in sub adds can disrupt network effects historically enjoyed by the platform

Cut FY28-29E EPS by ~1.5-4% to factor in lower supplier adds and maintain.

Kotak Securities on Cyient DLM

Downgrade to Sell from Reduce; Hike TP to Rs 430 from Rs 350.

Strong execution; delivery on newer segments remains key.

In-line results: Strong execution offset by lower other income.

Order book quality improves; pipeline indicates continued momentum.

Long-term strategic pivot toward expanding industry coverage and offering.

BofA on Lenskart

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 575.

Seeing beyond India – Understanding the overseas operations better.

Overseas business - Not an adjacency, but core.

Local execution is crucial for sustained performance.

Different markets operate at different stages of maturity.

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