Eternal Q1 Results Today: Date, Time, Earnings Call Schedule And What To Expect

Eternal Ltd., the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and District, is set to announce its Q1FY27 results on July 22. Investors will closely watch food delivery growth, Blinkit's quick-commerce performance, margins and management commentary amid rising competition.

Here's everything you need to know about Eternal's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Eternal Q1 Results: Date And Time

In an exchange filing dated July 15, Eternal said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 22 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company is expected to announce its Q1FY27 results after market hours on July 22.

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Eternal Q1 Results: What To Expect

Food delivery order growth

Blinkit revenue and losses

Quick commerce margins

Hyperpure growth

District business performance

EBITDA margins

Management commentary on expansion and competition

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Eternal Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 22 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Eternal has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. IST on July 22. Participants can join after completing the pre-registration process through the company's Zoom webinar link.: https://zomato.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bn3MV1cxS86pG-QNDYSG9A

Eternal Share Price History

The stock has been volatile ahead of the earnings announcement.

Eternal's shares have declined 4.79% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has gained 10.68% in the last month but is down 5.18% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 2.10%, while delivering a 10.7% return over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 368.45 on the NSE on Oct. 16, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 212.60 on March 16, 2026.

Eternal Q4FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, Eternal reported strong revenue and profit growth, driven by continued expansion in its quick-commerce business and steady performance across its consumer platforms.

Eternal reported a 196.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 17,292 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 5,833 crore in Q4FY25.

Net profit for the period jumped 346.2% YoY to Rs 174 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25.

Management's outlook on food delivery demand, Blinkit's expansion strategy and profitability roadmap will remain key focus areas during the post-results earnings call.

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