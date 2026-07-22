Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 22, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has suggested his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span the private banking and auto components sectors, highlighting Karnataka Bank and Fiem Industries.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Karnataka Bank

Bohra sees positive momentum in Karnataka Bank and recommends buying the stock, expecting further upside from current levels.

Target 1: Rs 289

Target 2: Rs 300

Stop Loss: Rs 272

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Fiem Industries

In the auto components space, Fiem Industries is another top pick. Bohra advises buying the stock as its technical setup points to potential gains in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 2,405

Target 2: Rs 2,480

Stop Loss: Rs 2,260

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