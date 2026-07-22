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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 22, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 22, 2026
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has suggested his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span the private banking and auto components sectors, highlighting Karnataka Bank and Fiem Industries.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Karnataka Bank
Bohra sees positive momentum in Karnataka Bank and recommends buying the stock, expecting further upside from current levels.

  • Target 1: Rs 289
  • Target 2: Rs 300
  • Stop Loss: Rs 272

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 22

Fiem Industries
In the auto components space, Fiem Industries is another top pick. Bohra advises buying the stock as its technical setup points to potential gains in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 2,405
  • Target 2: Rs 2,480
  • Stop Loss: Rs 2,260

ALSO READ: TVS Motor's Margin Story Has Changed. Brokerages Think So Too — Check Target Price

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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