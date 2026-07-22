Lohia Corp IPO Opens July 23: Latest GMP Signals 9% Listing Premium

Lohia Corp's Rs 1,101-crore IPO opens for subscription on July 23. Ahead of the issue, the grey market premium (GMP) indicates a listing gain of over 9%. The company is a manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the technical textiles and woven plastics industry.

Here's everything investors need to know, including the latest GMP, price band, lot size, subscription dates and financial performance.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Lohia Corp IPO stood at Rs 40 on July 22. It indicates a listing price of Rs 465 apiece at a premium of 9.41% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Lohia Corp IPO: Key Details

The Rs 1,101.28-crore IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with promoters selling 2.59 crore shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 404 and Rs 425 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 35 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,875. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,250.

Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,11,500.

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Its subscription window will be open from July 23 to July 27, with the allotment expected to be finalised on July 28. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 29 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day. The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

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Lohia Corp IPO: Quick Snapshot

Item Details IPO Size Rs 1,101.28 crore Price Band Rs 404–425 GMP Today Rs 40 Listing Premium 9.41% Opens July 23 Closes July 27 Listing July 30 Lot Size 35 shares

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Use Of Proceeds

The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it is entirely an OFS.

Financials

The company reported a 64.16% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 193.45 crore in FY26 from Rs 117.84 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 24.70% YoY to Rs 1,717 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,376.87 crore in FY25.

Profit grew much faster than revenue, indicating improved operating efficiency.

About Lohia Corp

Established in 2023, Lohia Corp operates as a global supplier of machinery for the technical textiles industry. Its product portfolio focuses on equipment for manufacturing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and raffia bags.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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