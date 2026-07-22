Tamil Nadu Class 12, 10 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link To Download Results

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu,has released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 and 10 Supplementary Result 2026 on its official portals on July 22, 2026. This announcement covers all students who sat for the compartmental and supplementary exams conducted between June 29 and July 7, 2026.

Students can view the TNDGE HSE Results 2026 through the official board websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 has been provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026

Step 1: Navigate to the official TN Results portal – https://dge.tn.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link titled ‘Supplementary Exam - Result'.

Step 3: On the login screen, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the button that says ‘Obtain Marks' to access the TN Class 10, 12 Result 2026.

Step 5: Download the TN 10th, 12th Supplementary marksheet.

ALSO READ: Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Expected Date, Time And Direct Link To Check Results

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Important Information

The online marksheet is provisional, and students must collect the original certificate from their respective schools later. Eligible candidates can apply for higher education and professional courses. Students should save a PDF copy, keep printouts, verify subject-wise marks, total scores, and pass status, and report discrepancies immediately.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Main Exam 2026 Results

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE) main exam results were officially declared with a pass percentage of 95.20%. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Board Exams 2026 were held from March 2 to March 26, 2026. A total of 827,475 students registered for the exam this year.

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