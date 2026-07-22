Nestle India Share Price Hits 52-Week High After Q1 Results

Shares of Nestlé India Ltd climbed 4% on Wednesday, July 22, after the company reported strong Q1FY27 earnings results. The stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,510, surpassing its previous high of Rs 1,498.60 recorded on May 11, 2026.

Nestlé India reported a 48% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 975 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 659 crore in the corresponding period last year. The figure was also well above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 836 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 25.2% to Rs 6,378 crore from Rs 5,096 crore a year earlier, exceeding analysts' estimate of Rs 6,063 crore.

Operating performance also improved sharply, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rising 39.7% to Rs 1,537 crore from Rs 1,100 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda surpassed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,354 crore.

The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 24.1% from 21.6% in the corresponding quarter last year. The margin was also higher than the estimated 22.3%.

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Nestle India Share Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 4% to Rs 1510 apiece intraday on Wednesday at 11:43 am. This compares to a 0.59% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 22.68% in the last 12 months and 16.31% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.81 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.32.

Out of 39 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, 15 maintain a "hold", and six maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,476.27 implies a downside of 1.5%

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