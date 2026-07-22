Stocks To Watch Today: Bandhan Bank, Anant Raj, PC Jeweller, Indian Hotels, JSW Infra

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Gabriel India, JSW Infra and Indian Hotels will be in focus on Wednesday after the companies announced their quarterly earnings. Several other stocks are also expected to remain in the spotlight following corporate announcements made after market hours.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Anant Raj: Board approves demerger into Anant Raj and Ashok Cloud; 1:1 share issuance.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy completed TJPS stake purchase for Rs 150 crore; holding rises to 20.7%.

Tata Capital: Approved allotment of $400 million 5.332% senior notes due Jan. 21, 2030.

Hind Rectifiers: Allots 10.8 lakh shares at Rs 920.50 on preferential basis. Allots shares worth Rs 1,000 crore on preferential basis.

PC Jeweller: Repaid all outstanding debt owed to one more consortium bank, taking the total to five of 14 banks, with all five loans prepaid ahead of schedule as it progresses towards becoming debt-free this quarter.Aurobindo Pharma: Its wholly owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics received ANVISA (Brazil) GMP approval for its Hyderabad biosimilars manufacturing facility, enabling supply of biosimilars to Brazil and the broader Latin American market.

One MobiKwik Systems: Approved Rs 60.85 crore investment in wholly owned subsidiary MobiKwik Distribution Services to operate as a Lending Service Provider (LSP), along with a Rs 1 crore investment in MobiKwik Securities Broking.

Ashoka Buildcon: Raised Rs 100 crore through the issuance of 90-day commercial papers at a 7.20% coupon.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: Moved the Supreme Court seeking removal of observations regarding an alleged Rs 4,655 crore lease rent calculation for its Singampatti tea estate, stating it has received no demand or notice and that the lease rent issue remains pending before the competent authority.

Orkla India: Received a GST show cause notice proposing a demand of Rs 8.41 crore relating to FY24 over input tax credit and related GST matters. The company will file objections and pursue legal remedies.

Earnings After Market Hours

Bandhan Bank (Q1, YoY)

Net profit up 34.9% to Rs 502 crore versus Rs 372 crore.

NII up 6% to Rs 2,921 crore versus Rs 2,758 crore.

Gross NPA to 3.15% versus 3.27% (QoQ).

Net NPA to 0.93% versus 0.97% (QoQ).

Provisions to Rs 683 crore versus Rs 1,147 crore (YoY).

Net interest margin flat at 6.2% (QoQ).

JSW Infra (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18% to Rs 1,445 crore versus Rs 1,224 crore.

Ebitda up 15.9% to Rs 674 crore versus Rs 581 crore.

Margin at 46.6% versus 47.5%.

Net profit down 9.9% to Rs 347 crore versus Rs 385 crore.

Indian Hotels (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% to Rs 2,339 crore versus Rs 2,041 crore.

Ebitda up 16.8% to Rs 673 crore versus Rs 576 crore.

Margin at 28.8% versus 28.2%.

Net profit up 26.8% to Rs 376 crore versus Rs 296 crore.

Earnings In Focus

Adani Green Energy Ltd | Adani Power Ltd | Aye Finance Ltd | Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | CIE Automotive India Ltd | CSB Bank Ltd | Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | Eternal Ltd | Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd | Geojit Financial Services Ltd | HEG Ltd | HFCL Ltd | Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd | IIFL Finance Ltd | IndusInd Bank Ltd | JSW Energy Ltd | Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd | Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd | NACL Industries Ltd | Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd | Nestle India Ltd | NTPC Green Energy Ltd | Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd | Orient Electric Ltd | Schaeffler India Ltd | Shoppers Stop Ltd | Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd | SRF Ltd | Stylam Industries Ltd | Tanla Platforms Ltd | Tata Communications Ltd | Tips Music Ltd | UCO Bank | United Spirits Ltd | UTI Asset Management Company Ltd | Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

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