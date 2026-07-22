'What Awaits You Now Are Disasters': Iran Threatens 'Terrifying' Retaliation If Nuclear Sites Are Bombed

Iran's military spokesperson warned on Tuesday that any US strike on the country's nuclear sites would trigger a "terrifying" retaliation, vowing to leave "no site, facility, interest, or ally of America" untouched across the region, as tensions over Tehran's atomic programme escalated further.

Ibrahim al-Fiqar, the official spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters — the command coordinating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army — issued the warning in a series of posts on X.

"If the enemy bombs the nuclear sites, we will retaliate in a terrifying manner; our response will leave no site, facility, interest, or ally of America in any of the region's countries unscathed," he wrote, adding, "he who has warned bears no blame."

In a follow-up post, al-Fiqar said any "folly" committed against Iran's "sanctities" or "sovereign sites" would "open the gates of Hell," asserting that Tehran's response would draw no distinction "between a base, facility, or interest of the United States and its allies across the length and breadth of the region."

He went further in subsequent posts, saying "the equation no longer hinges on who strikes first, but on who will remain to recount the story of your demise," and that Iran had "surpassed the stage of threats and warnings," with "disasters" now awaiting whose "names your military minds have yet to devise." In a fifth post, he told adversaries to "count your final breaths carefully."

ALSO READ: Trump Vows 'Very Heavy' Strikes On Iran Soon; Says Pickaxe Mountain On Top Target

The warnings come amid the ongoing US-Israel military campaign against Iran, which began on 28 February with Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that American forces would strike Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain enrichment site "probably pretty soon," following unconfirmed reports that Tehran had shifted nuclear centrifuges there.

Trump maintained that Iran could not access its buried enriched-uranium stockpiles regardless, following earlier US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

ALSO READ: 'Blow It Up': Inside Washington's New Nuclear Obsession With Iran's 'Pickaxe' Mountain

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