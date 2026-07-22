Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 22

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.29% at 24,100 as of 7:05 am. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) dipped 0.12%, while Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 0.19%.

Stock Market Recap

The benchmarks remained under pressure amid F&O expiry-related volatility, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries among the key drags on the indices. Nifty 50 extended its decline and traded down 0.21% or 50.80 points at 24,187.70. Sensex fell 0.31% or 238.41 points to 77,470.11.

US Market Recap

US stocks traded higher in early Tuesday trade, with technology shares leading the advance, as investors looked beyond the latest developments in the US-Iran conflict and shifted their focus to a busy corporate earnings week.

The Nasdaq Composite outperformed the broader market, rising 205.12 points, or 0.80%, to 25,713.19 in real-time trading. The index has traded between 20,560.17 and 27,190.21 over the past 52 weeks. The S&P 500 gained 37.66 points, or 0.51%, to 7,480.94, remaining close to its record highs. The benchmark index has moved within a 52-week range of 6,212.69 to 7,620.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 204.24 points, or 0.39%, to 52,043.50, extending gains after a positive start to the session. The blue-chip index has traded between 43,340.68 and 53,289.30 during the past year.

Asian Market Update

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a positive note today. The gains were led by South Korea's Kospi in the region, surging over 5% while the Kosdaq rose 2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.34%, and the Topix was little changed. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.12%. Investors assessed the latest US strikes on Iran and renewed diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, with the Middle East conflict continuing to cloud the outlook for energy markets.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 22: Nifty Finds Key Support At 24,000 As Market Consolidates Amid Weak Global Cues

Earnings And Updates

InfoBeans Tech Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 0.8% to Rs. 21.6 crore versus Rs. 21.4 crore QoQ

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs. 153 crore versus Rs. 142 crore QoQ

EBIT up 13.6% to Rs. 25.6 crore versus Rs. 22.5 crore QoQ

EBIT margin 16.7% versus 15.9% QoQ

JSW Infra Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit down 9.9% to Rs. 347 crore versus Rs. 385 crore YoY

Revenue up 18% to Rs. 1,445 crore versus Rs. 1,224 crore YoY

Ebitda up 15.9% to Rs. 674 crore versus Rs. 581 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 46.6% versus 47.5% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit Rs. 142 crore

Ebitda Rs. 293 crore

Revenue up 27% to Rs. 1,910 crore versus Rs. 1,500 crore YoY

Gas procurement cost up 39% YoY due to the West Asia conflict

Combined CNG and PNG volume 303 MMSCM, up 13% YoY

Sold 323 MT of CBG in Q1FY27

PNG home connections expanded to 11.41 lakh, with 38,243 new households added

Industrial and commercial connections increased to 10,422, with 448 new customers added

Bandhan Bank Q1

Net profit up 34.9% to Rs. 502 crore versus Rs. 372 crore YoY

Gross NPA 3.15% versus 3.27% QoQ

Net NPA 0.93% versus 0.97% QoQ

Provisions Rs. 683 crore versus Rs. 1,147 crore YoY

Provisions Rs. 683 crore versus Rs. 677 crore QoQ

NII up 6% to Rs. 2,921 crore versus Rs. 2,758 crore YoY

Appoints Vinay Jain as interim CFO from Sept. 26

Net interest margin flat at 6.2% QoQ

TVS Holdings Q1 (Consolidated)

Total income up 33.9% to Rs. 17,083 crore versus Rs. 12,754 crore YoY

Net profit up 81.9% to Rs. 610 crore versus Rs. 336 crore YoY

NIIT Q1 (Consolidated)

Revenue up 13.8% to Rs. 96 crore versus Rs. 84 crore YoY

Net profit up 84.1% to Rs. 8.1 crore versus Rs. 4.4 crore YoY

Anthem Biosciences Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit down 11.7% to Rs. 120 crore versus Rs. 136 crore YoY

Revenue down 22.6% to Rs. 418 crore versus Rs. 540 crore YoY

Ebitda down 21.3% to Rs. 151 crore versus Rs. 191 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 36% versus 35.4% YoY

Cyient DLM Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 16.3 crore versus Rs. 7.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 34.3% to Rs. 374 crore versus Rs. 278 crore YoY

Ebitda up 56.4% to Rs. 39 crore versus Rs. 25 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 10.5% versus 9% YoY

MPS Q1 (Consolidated)

Profit up 43% to Rs. 50.4 crore versus Rs. 35.2 crore YoY

Revenue up 20.4% to Rs. 224 crore versus Rs. 186 crore YoY

Ebitda up 53% to Rs. 77 crore versus Rs. 50 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 34.3% versus 27%

Hatsun Agro Q1

Net profit down 1.1% to Rs. 134 crore versus Rs. 135 crore YoY

Revenue up 19.3% to Rs. 3,091 crore versus Rs. 2,590 crore YoY

Ebitda down 2.8% to Rs. 350 crore versus Rs. 361 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 11.3% versus 13.9% YoY

Reappoints R G Chandramogan as chairman

Reappoints J Shanmuga Priyan as managing director

Aavas Financiers Q1

Net profit up 23.1% to Rs. 171 crore versus Rs. 139 crore YoY

Total income up 12.9% to Rs. 709 crore versus Rs. 628 crore YoY

Indian Hotels Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 26.8% to Rs. 376 crore versus Rs. 296 crore YoY

Revenue up 14.6% to Rs. 2,339 crore versus Rs. 2,041 crore YoY

Ebitda up 16.8% to Rs. 673 crore versus Rs. 576 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 28.8% versus 28.2% YoY

Sunteck Realty Q1 (Consolidated)

Board approves borrowing limit of Rs. 2,250 crore

Ebitda margin 35% versus 25.6% YoY

Ebitda up 38.8% to Rs. 67 crore versus Rs. 48.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 1.7% to Rs. 192 crore versus Rs. 188 crore YoY

Net profit up 26.4% to Rs. 42.3 crore versus Rs. 33.4 crore YoY

Canara Robeco AMC Q1

Total income up 40.4% to Rs. 146 crore versus Rs. 104 crore QoQ

Net profit up 82.6% to Rs. 75.6 crore versus Rs. 41.4 crore QoQ

Sagility Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit down 15.9% to Rs. 217 crore versus Rs. 258 crore QoQ

Revenue down 3% to Rs. 1,963.5 crore versus Rs. 2,024 crore QoQ

EBIT down 14% to Rs. 310 crore versus Rs. 360.5 crore QoQ

EBIT margin 15.8% versus 17.8% QoQ

Mastek Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit flat at Rs. 106 crore QoQ

Revenue up 5% to Rs. 985 crore versus Rs. 938 crore QoQ

EBIT up 0.6% to Rs. 133 crore versus Rs. 132 crore QoQ

EBIT margin 13.5% versus 14.1% QoQ

Medplus Health Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit down 21.5% to Rs. 33.2 crore versus Rs. 42.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 21.8% to Rs. 1,880 crore versus Rs. 1,543 crore YoY

Ebitda up 2% to Rs. 133 crore versus Rs. 131 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 7.1% versus 8.5% YoY

Approves capex of Rs. 155 crore in Hyderabad

Trident Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 12.9% to Rs. 158 crore versus Rs. 140 crore YoY

Revenue up 4.7% to Rs. 1,787 crore versus Rs. 1,707 crore YoY

Ebitda up 2.7% to Rs. 300 crore versus Rs. 292 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 16.8% versus 17.1% YoY

Gabriel India Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 2% to Rs. 107 crore versus Rs. 105 crore YoY

Revenue up 15.5% to Rs. 1,426 crore versus Rs. 1,234 crore YoY

Ebitda up 5.1% to Rs. 124 crore versus Rs. 118 crore YoY

Ebitda margin 8.7% versus 9.6% YoY

To issue shares worth Rs. 1,881 crore to the holding company

To issue shares to the holding company at Rs. 1,305.89 per share

To acquire 28.99% stake in HL Mando Anand from the holding company

Appoints Mahendra K Goyal as group CEO and managing director for five years

Redesignates Atul Jaggi as managing director

Approves acquisition of 28.99% stake in HL Mando Anand for Rs. 2,231 crore

Stocks In News

IndiaMART InterMESH: Board approves incorporation of IndiaMART Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary, to provide working capital financing to businesses on its platform.

Infosys: Infosys BPM approves incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Colombia.

Manorama Industries: Incorporates Manorama Savannah Agro Chad SARL in Chad to expand its food and cosmetics trading business.

Vedanta Oil & Gas: Receives demand notices from the DGH seeking about $35 million plus interest in liquidated damages related to four OALP blocks.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Shareholders approve reappointment of Dilip Krushnarao Shendre as whole-time director for three years.

Aurobindo Pharma: CuraTeQ Biologics receives ANVISA GMP approval for its Hyderabad biosimilars facility.

Aditya Birla Capital: To invest Rs. 123.89 crore in Aditya Birla Health Insurance; shareholding remains unchanged at 45.89%.

One MobiKwik Systems: Approves Rs. 60.85 crore investment in MobiKwik Distribution Services and Rs. 1 crore in MobiKwik Securities Broking.

Ashoka Buildcon: Raises Rs. 100 crore through 90-day commercial papers at a 7.20% coupon.

63 Moons Technologies: Approves proposed Rs. 70 crore preferential investment by subsidiary Financial Technologies Singapore into Ticker.

GRM Overseas: Acuité upgrades long-term rating to A (Stable) from A- and short-term rating to A1 from A2+.

Viyash Scientific: Alivira Animal Health signs agreement to acquire BioForLife Italia S.r.l. for about €16.98 million.

PC Jeweller: Repays all outstanding debt to one more consortium bank; 5 of 14 bank loans have now been prepaid.

Orkla India: Receives GST show-cause notice proposing a demand of Rs. 8.41 crore for FY24.

Ingersoll-Rand (India): Appoints Sunil Khanduja as chairman effective July 27, 2026.

Aye Finance: Revises proposed NCD private placement size to Rs. 220 crore from Rs. 200 crore.

Rane Holdings: Appellate GST order may result in a liability of Rs. 7.46 crore; company plans further appeal.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: Moves the Supreme Court seeking removal of observations on an alleged Rs. 4,655 crore lease-rent calculation for its Singampatti tea estate.

Aavas Financiers: Approves issuance of up to Rs. 200 crore of secured listed NCDs.

Tata Capital: Allots $400 million of 5.332% senior notes due Jan. 21, 2030.

Anant Raj: Board approves demerger into Anant Raj and Ashok Cloud with a 1:1 share issuance.

JSW Energy: Completes TJPS stake purchase for Rs. 150 crore; holding rises to 20.7%.

SEAMEC: To acquire vessel SEAMEC ANANT from HAL Offshore for $70 million, with delivery by Aug. 31, 2026.

TCC Concept: Board approves 1:5 stock split and alteration of MOA objects, subject to approvals.

Gabriel India: Appoints Mahendra K Goyal as group CEO and managing director for five years; redesignates Atul Jaggi as managing director; approves acquisition of 28.99% stake in HL Mando Anand for Rs. 2,231 crore.

Hind Rectifiers: Allots 10.8 lakh shares at Rs. 920.50 on a preferential basis; total preferential issue size Rs. 1,000 crore.

Centum Electronics - Lyon Economic Activities Court orders conversion of judicial reorganisation proceedings of entities into judicial liquidation proceedings Judicial liquidation proceedings effective July 2.

Delhivery – Received GST appellate order from West Bengal tax authority for FY20 confirming tax demand of Rs 6.47 crore, interest demand of Rs 7.61 crore and penalty of Rs 0.65 crore over disallowance of input tax credit;

REC: RECPDCL incorporates Dharashiv Power Transmission as a wholly owned subsidiary on July 21, 2026 to act as the project SPV for the 400 kV GIS Solapur/Paranda Switching Station.

M&M Financial Services: Receives CARE AAA/A1+ and India Ratings AAA/A1+ ratings for bank facilities and fixed deposits.

Trident: Approves incorporation of a domestic wholly owned subsidiary in India to strengthen brand presence and drive sales, marketing, business development and brand-building initiatives for Trident products in overseas markets.

Sasken Technologies: Sunirmal Talukdar, independent director, ceases to be a director of the company.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages: NCLT Hyderabad sanctions amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries Vintage Coffee and Delecto Foods with Vintage Coffee and Beverages through an order dated July 21, 2026.

Anupam Rasayan: Dispatches letter of offer for the open offer to acquire up to 2.77 crore equity shares (26% of expanded voting share capital) of Bliss GVS Pharma at Rs. 299 per share in cash; the offer is being made jointly with PAC Mates Visa Consultancy.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

SRF

Aye Finance

IndusInd Bank

Power Grid Corporation of India

Inox Green Energy Services

Buyback

Tips Music

Corporate Action

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited Demerger

AGM

Mahindra Holida

Anthem Bioscien

Orient Electric

KFin Tech

Shoppers Stop

TVS Motor

TVS Holdings

Nacl Industries

Pix Transmis

Fusion Finance

Sundaram Fin

Earnings

Adani Green Energy

Adani Power

Aye Finance

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

CIE Automotive India

CSB Bank

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Eternal

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)

Geojit Financial Services

HEG

HFCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

IIFL Finance

IndusInd Bank

JSW Energy

Jubilant Ingrevia

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

NACL Industries

Nippon Life India Asset Management

Nestlé India

NTPC Green Energy

Oracle Financial Services Software

Orient Electric

Schaeffler India

Shoppers Stop

Smartworks Coworking Spaces

SRF

Stylam Industries

Tanla Platforms

Tata Communications

Tips Music

UCO Bank

United Spirits

UTI Asset Management Company

Vardhman Special Steels

Bulk/Block Deals

Agi Infra - ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED bought 1.16 lakh shares at Rs 332.39/share.

Mrs Bectors Food Spe- HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED sold 64,139 shares at Rs 212.99/share. QE SECURITIES LLP bought 21,609 shares at Rs 211.02/share.

Bhansali Eng. Polymers - ELIXIR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED bought 29,336 shares at Rs 133.81/share. JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED sold 25,127 shares at Rs 132.83/share. QE SECURITIES LLP sold 37,914 shares at Rs 132.98/share.

Bliss GVS Pharma- NOVA VIDA LIMITED bought 7.00 lakh shares at Rs 485/share. ARIAN INVESTMENT LTD sold 7.00 lakh shares at Rs 485/share.

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle- MICROCURVES TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED sold 396 shares at Rs 688.87/share.

Dynamic Cables - HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED bought 28,659 shares at Rs 444.71/share. QE SECURITIES LLP bought 19,322 shares at Rs 449.57/share.

Huhtamaki India - SEETHA KUMARI sold 4.54 lakh shares at Rs 262.19/share.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd - MICROCURVES TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED bought 201 shares at Rs 333.27/share.

Motisons Jewellers- ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED sold 49.21 lakh shares at Rs 14.04/share.

Stallion India Fluorochem - JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED bought 7,488 shares at Rs 240.61/share. QE SECURITIES LLP sold 27,102 shares at Rs 238.10/share.

Tinna Rubber and Infr - JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED sold 9,852 shares at Rs 1,232.48/share.

Bliss GVS Pharma - NOVA VIDA LIMITED bought 7.00 lakh shares at Rs 485.00/share. ARIAN INVESTMENT LTD sold 7.00 lakh shares at Rs 485.00/share.

Insider Trades

Energy Infrastructure Trust - Rapid Holdings 2 Pte. Ltd., Promoter, sold 3,97,50,000 units.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Just Dial Limited

Landmark Cars Limited

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Shankara Buildpro

D. P. Abhushan

ALSO READ: Rupee Is Market-Determined, No Target Band For Currency: Nirmala Sitharaman

F&O Cues

Nifty July futures down 0.31% to Rs. 24,185, trading at a discount of Rs. 2.7

Maximum Call OI at 24,200 strike

Maximum Put OI at 24,200 strike

Stocks Under Ban Period

Kaynes

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