Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Braces For More Rain; Thane, Palghar Under Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane and Palghar districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, accompanied by occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph.
Mumbai has been placed under a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations. Strong winds of 50–60 kmph are also expected to affect the city intermittently.
According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is expected to remain cloudy, with heavy showers during the morning. Conditions are likely to become breezy later in the day, with light rain continuing. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius.
Cloudy and breezy weather is forecast for the evening, followed by light rain and one or two brief showers late at night. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.
The continuing spell of heavy rain and strong winds has already caused extensive damage across Mumbai. According to the civic body, 902 trees were uprooted and 1,275 branches fell across the city between June 22 and July 17.
Municipal teams have completed debris removal and tree-pruning work at 3,841 locations. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid standing under trees or unstable structures, and follow weather and civic advisories as rainfall and strong winds continue.
Mumbai Rains Live: Light Rainfall In Andheri
Light rainfall was witnessed across the city, with visuals from Andheri Railway Station. Watch video here:
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Light rainfall was witnessed across the city, with visuals from Andheri Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/Qa5yuCCuEh— IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026
Mumbai Rains Live: Visuals From Gateway Of India
Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies and rainfall. Morning visuals from Gateway of India area. Watch video here:
VIDEO | Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies and rainfall. Morning visuals from Gateway of India area. #MumbaiRains #WeatherUpdate— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZqueVf1GRN
Mumbai Rains Live: Local Train Update
Mumbai local trains update at 7 am: Trains are running normally on the Churchgate to Dahanu line as well on the Mahim to Goregaon Harbour line.
WR Monsoon Updates 🌧️— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 22, 2026
@ 07:00 hrs | 22nd July, 2026@drmbct | @RailMinIndia #WRUpdates #MumbaiLocals #MumbaiRains #MonsoonUpdates pic.twitter.com/DzoLzTBata
Mumbai Rains Live: Train Update | Western Railway
The Western Railway informed that, "Due to heavy rainfall in the Vapi–Udvada section, all Down direction trains are being regulated, resulting in delays. Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and cooperate with Railway staff."
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