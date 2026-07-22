Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Braces For More Rain; Thane, Palghar Under Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane and Palghar districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, accompanied by occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph.

Mumbai has been placed under a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations. Strong winds of 50–60 kmph are also expected to affect the city intermittently.

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is expected to remain cloudy, with heavy showers during the morning. Conditions are likely to become breezy later in the day, with light rain continuing. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy and breezy weather is forecast for the evening, followed by light rain and one or two brief showers late at night. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

The continuing spell of heavy rain and strong winds has already caused extensive damage across Mumbai. According to the civic body, 902 trees were uprooted and 1,275 branches fell across the city between June 22 and July 17.

Municipal teams have completed debris removal and tree-pruning work at 3,841 locations. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid standing under trees or unstable structures, and follow weather and civic advisories as rainfall and strong winds continue.