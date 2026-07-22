YouTube Star Mr Beast Gets Married To Thea Booysen, Shares First Photo

Popular YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is officially married. The internet star shared the happy news on July 21 by posting the first photos from his wedding with longtime girlfriend and content creator Thea Booysen.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote, "I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️ and it was the best day of my life."

The photos show the couple smiling together after choosing to keep their wedding ceremony small and private.

An Intimate Ceremony

Even though MrBeast is known for his large-scale YouTube videos and extravagant projects, he had always wanted his wedding to be simple.

The couple got engaged in December 2024, and after announcing their engagement, Donaldson told People that he never wanted a grand public proposal.

"My friends thought I would want to propose in a very public way, like some sort of spectacle at the Super Bowl or somewhere else really big like that. But I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate," he said.

That is exactly how the couple celebrated their wedding with only close family and loved ones present.

For the special day, Booysen wore an ivory-and-nude wedding gown with floral lace details, while Donaldson dressed in a white tuxedo jacket and shirt with black trousers and a black bow tie.

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How It All Started​?

Donaldson and Booysen first met in South Africa through a mutual friend. Later, he sent her a message on X asking if he could read her upcoming book, The Marked Children. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship.

MrBeast proposed about a year into their relationship, but the couple waited to marry until Booysen completed her master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh.

Speaking about their relationship before the wedding, she said, "In my mind, we're already married. We talk about children, how we're going to live together when we're 70 years old… this was just another step in the process."

From a chance meeting to saying "I do," MrBeast and Thea Booysen have officially started their journey as husband and wife.

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