Deadpool Is Returning! Ryan Reynolds Confirms New Marvel Film Is In The Works

Ryan Reynolds has officially announced that another Deadpool movie is on its way, offering Marvel fans an exciting reason to look forward to the Merc with a Mouth's return. The actor shared the update during Fanatics Fest, revealing that he still wants to adapt several lesser-known stories from the Deadpool comics that have yet to appear on screen.

While Reynolds refused to give away any details, his comments confirmed that the fan-favourite antihero will return in a future Marvel project.

Speaking at the event, Reynolds said there are still many memorable moments and storylines from the comics that deserve a cinematic adaptation. He also praised comic book writer Jerry Davis, whose work on Deadpool has been widely celebrated, while expressing his desire to explore more of the character's rich history.

However, the actor did not clarify whether the upcoming project will be Deadpool 4 or another Marvel Cinematic Universe film featuring Wade Wilson.

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Plans for Deadpool

The announcement follows Reynolds' earlier comments about the character's future. In November 2024, the actor explained that after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, he wanted to take a different creative approach. Rather than placing Deadpool at the centre of another solo adventure immediately, Reynolds suggested the character could return as part of an ensemble, allowing him to play a supporting role within a larger team.

Rumours Surrounding Marvel's Upcoming Projects

Industry reports have also suggested that the next Deadpool project could feature several X-Men characters, although Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed those claims. Hugh Jackman is also widely expected to reprise his role as Wolverine following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Reynolds continues to be linked with a possible appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. While Marvel has yet to announce the full cast, speculation continues that Deadpool could join several major MCU heroes in the highly anticipated film, which also marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise.

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