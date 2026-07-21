Meta To Let Parents Track Teens' Time Spent On Threads In New Update

Meta released a slew of monitoring tools for parents to track their teens's activities on their Threads social media app, according to a blog post from the company on Tuesday.

These tools can facilitate parents to check how much time their adolescent spends on the platform, along with setting daily time limits, adjusting sleep mode, managing privacy settings and more via a feature named 'Family Centre.' These features will be available in the US from next week onwards.

ALSO READ: Meta Shares Pare Losses On Reports Of $10-Billion AI Compute Lease Deal With Anthropic

Threads' teen accounts, have built-in protections, that are automatically switched on, making the accounts private and restricting what they can see. With the new toolds teens under the age of 16 will be able to alter the settings to make them less stringent and access "new insights and controls."

With the 'Time Spent' feature, parents can see how much time their teen spends on Threads for each day in the week past, this includes an average of the daily time spent on the app. They can also set daily time limits or block of certain times during the day.

"If Threads is used on multiple devices, time limits apply to the total time spent using Threads," the blog stated. This also includes controls to reduce their child's screen time at night, by walling off access to Threads during that time period. This feature mutes notifications and switches on auo-replies from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

ALSO READ: Meta's Threads Tops 500 Million Users Three Years After Launch

Parents can also use the feature to decide who can tag their teens in their posts. They will further have the option to manage and approve their teens' privacy and sensitive content preferences.

To set up these supervision features on Threads, parents can visit familycenter.meta.com/supervision, as per the blog post.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.